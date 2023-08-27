An exhibition of art by members of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League is on display at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. through the month of August. Library hours are 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays.

Registration for the Craighead County Master Gardener program is now open and must be completed by Sept. 15. Online classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 2 and must be completed by Dec. 8. The cost for the class is $125. Applications are available online at the U of A Cooperative Extension website, www.uaex.uada.edu, or at the Craighead County Cooperative Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro, 870-933-4565.