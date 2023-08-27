An exhibition of art by members of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League is on display at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. through the month of August. Library hours are 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays.
Registration for the Craighead County Master Gardener program is now open and must be completed by Sept. 15. Online classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 2 and must be completed by Dec. 8. The cost for the class is $125. Applications are available online at the U of A Cooperative Extension website, www.uaex.uada.edu, or at the Craighead County Cooperative Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro, 870-933-4565.
A free, open, acoustic, bluegrass jam session for local musicians hosted by KASU 91.9 FM will begin at 5 p.m. Monday in the Joe Wessell Building, adjacent to the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould prior to the Bluegrass Monday concert.
Breaking Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould. The show is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM. Admission to the concert is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted free. Seating for the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors to the theatre will open at 6 p.m.
Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, the artwork of Mary Ann Strandell, is on exhibit through Aug. 30 at the Arkansas State University Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
Operation Coat Drive hosted by Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro will be Aug. 28 -Sept. 8. Coats for Craighead County kids can be donated at the following schools in Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, 618 W. Nettleton Ave.; Jonesboro Health and Wellness magnet school, 1001 Rosemond Ave.; Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, 1804 Hillcrest Drive; Nettleton Steam Elementary, 2219 Thorn St.; Nettleton Steam Intermediate, 3801 Vera St.; and Fox Meadow Elementary, 2305 Fox Meadow Lane; or at the JA tailgate location in Tailgate City at Centennial Bank Stadium on the Arkansas State University before the Sept. 9 game between the A-State Red Wolves and the University of Memphis Tigers.
Tween Game Night will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Tweens in fourth through sixth grade can play video and board games. All gaming supplies will be provided.
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Black River Technical College Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, on the Pocahontas campus. Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting the website, www.redcrossblood.org. Those giving blood will receive a $10 e-gift card to the movie merchant of their choice.
Quizbowl-O-Rama will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Teens in seventh through 12th grade can put their knowledge to the test in this trivia tournament.
The 33rd Maynard Alumni and Friends reunion is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Maynard High School Cafeteria. Membership to the group is $15 and includes the meal. Guests to the event will admitted for $10 each. Membership checks, payable to Maynard Alumni and Friends, should be mailed to 74 Campus Drive, Maynard 72444 by Thursday, if possible. For additional information contact Ligie Waddell, Jr. at 870-647-2188 or 870-378-0163; Kay Davis Inness at 870-202-5369 or 870-219-9762; Lyda Milam Davidson at 870-647-2153 or 870-378-6932; or Tara Cates Young at 870-758-0775.
Country star Lorrie Morgan will perform at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus. All seating is reserved. Tickets are $40 and $50, and available at the Central Box Office in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267, or online at astate.edu/tickets.
The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, at Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Drive in Cherokee Village. Dr. Josh Spinler will present a program on the San Andrea Fault: Hollywood’s Natural Playground. The presentation is free and open to the public.
The 81st Seay family reunion will be held Sunday in the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church in Rector, 200 S. Stewart St. The event will feature a potluck meal, special singing and silent auction. Snacks will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the potluck beginning at 1 p.m. All family members and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call Ralph Seay at 870-530-9488 or Paul Seay at 479-970-0696.
Tickets for the Clay Walker concert go on sale Sept. 5 for the 7:30 p.m. Sept 30 concert at the EACC Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Drive in Forrest City. Single tickets are $44 and can be purchased online at www.eacc.edu, by phone at 870-633-4480, extension 352, or in person at the Fine Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, and two hours prior to performances.
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro.
An area-wide singing is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Portia Church of Christ, 307 S. Jackson St. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served following the event.
