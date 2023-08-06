Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, the artwork of Mary Ann Strandell, is on exhibit through Aug. 30 at the Arkansas State University Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
A drop-in birthday party for Buddy Schwarz is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. today at St. Anthony Catholic Hall in Weiner. Schwarz will turn 100 on Monday.
See You at the Library Story Hour, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. today in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. The free event features a Brave Books story hour, activities and door prizes. No registration is required.
A Community Prayer Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Walnut Ridge, 214 S.W. Second St. The event is open to all denominations.
Community-based focus sessions for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the library Round Room, 315 W. Oak Ave. The sessions are part of the library’s strategic planning process. Participants will help the library plan and deliver better services to the entire community.
“Marketing Your Small Business,” a class hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in Walnut Ridge, 109 S.W. Front St. Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead the class. Counseling sessions will follow from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
The Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board Youth Council Meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, at ETS, Inc., 2805 Forest Home Road in Jonesboro. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available a bit.ly/3xx5mH0. For more information please call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
The Greene County Master Gardeners Brown Bag Lunch is set for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. The program will be “Youth Opportunities in 4-H, Especially When in Combination with Master Gardeners” presented by Hudson, Reesie and Fisher Tritch. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch.
An open house is scheduled at Monette Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, 669 Arkansas 139 North in Monette from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, to premiere the newly rebuilt, state-of-the-art facility that replaces the one devastated by a tornado in 2021. Community members are invited to tour the 86-bed facility that features 12 private rooms, a day room, central dining room, therapy room and three treatment rooms.
A free DIY temporary tattoo sleeve event for tweens (those who have completed fourth-sixth grade) is set for 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Participants will design their own temporary tattoo sleeves. The library will provide temporary tattoos.
A Back to School block party hosted by Word Baptist Church is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jonesboro Leadership magnet school (formerly MicroSociety), 1110 W. Washington Ave. There will be food, water activities, inflatables and more.
“Marketing Your Small Business,” a class hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, at the Osceola/South Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St. in Osceola. Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead the class. Counseling sessions will follow from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
A free pencil pouch painting activity for teens is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Teenhub area of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Participants can design and paint their own canvas pouches to hold back-to-school supplies. The library will supply canvas bags and paint.
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
“Seussical Jr.” will be presented by Center Stage Productions children’s theater group, CSP Kids, on Thursday-Sunday at Manila High School, 419 Olympia Ave. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at the door.
“Marketing Your Small Business,” a class hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, at the ASU Newport Sims-Talbot Adult Education Center, 212 S. Melton Ave. in Trumann. Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead the class. Counseling sessions will follow from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
“Barefoot in the Park,” is on stage Friday-Sunday at Downtown Playhouse, 302 N. Marr St. in Pocahontas. Tickets are $25 including a choice of desserts and beverages. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before curtain. Reservations can be made by calling 870-758-2282.
The 38th Annual Wild Duck Classic Charity Golf Tournament will be Saturday at the Trumann Country Club, 30412 Country Club Blvd. The 18-hole, 3-person team scramble will begin at 9 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $180 per team and includes lunch. To pre-register call the Trumann Country Club at 870-483-7627, the chamber office at 870-483-5424, email info@trumannchamber.org, or visit the Trumann Wild Duck Festival Golf Tournament page on Facebook.
The inaugural Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle concert sponsored by the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites will be 7 p.m. Saturday, in Riceland Hall at the Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro with a reception at 5 p.m. prior to the concert. Tickets are available through the A-State box office, astate.edu/tickets.
A joint prayer vigil hosted by Newport First United Methodist Church, 217 Laurel St. and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 Hazel St. in Newport is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 16. Both church sanctuaries will be open to anyone who would like to stop by and pray. A joint prayer service will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. that evening at the First United Methodist Church.
“Financing Your Small Business,” a class hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 16, at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St. ASBTDC Director Laura Miller will lead the class. Counseling sessions will follow from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
A basic quilting workshop will be hosted at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. The cost is $15. Participants will learn how to piece together a quilt square, how to layer a quilt, and the quilt stitch. Park staff will also address the history of quilting. Each participant will leave with their own quilt square. Class size is limited and registration is required by emailing Zachary Elledge at zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or calling 870-878-6765.
Stars of the World Stage, the 50th concert season gala for the Delta Symphony Orchestra will be held Aug. 19 at The Gardens at Harmony, 4517 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro. Individual tickets are $125, with tables of eight available for $900, and can be ordered at www.deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets or by calling 870-761-8254.
