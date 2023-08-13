An exhibition of art by members of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League is on display at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. through the month of August. Library hours are 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays.

Free back-to-school haircuts will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. today, for youth ages 15 and younger, at Precision Fades, 415 W. Union Ave. and Blade Runner Barbershop, 2301 E. Johnson Ave., both in Jonesboro. Appointments for Precision Fades can be made by texting 870-897-7515. Haircuts at Blade Runner will be walk-in only. Hosted by Nu Tau Sigma alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Jonesboro, the fraternity will be collecting toiletries to donate to Hope House homeless shelter during the event. Items needed include deodorant, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, razors, cosmetics, nail clippers, cleanser, shampoo, moisturizer and soap.