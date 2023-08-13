An exhibition of art by members of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League is on display at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. through the month of August. Library hours are 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays.
Free back-to-school haircuts will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. today, for youth ages 15 and younger, at Precision Fades, 415 W. Union Ave. and Blade Runner Barbershop, 2301 E. Johnson Ave., both in Jonesboro. Appointments for Precision Fades can be made by texting 870-897-7515. Haircuts at Blade Runner will be walk-in only. Hosted by Nu Tau Sigma alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Jonesboro, the fraternity will be collecting toiletries to donate to Hope House homeless shelter during the event. Items needed include deodorant, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, razors, cosmetics, nail clippers, cleanser, shampoo, moisturizer and soap.
“Seussical Jr.” will be presented by Center Stage Productions children’s theater group, CSP Kids, at 2 p.m. today at Manila High School, 419 Olympia Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at the door.
“Barefoot in the Park,” is onstage at 2 p.m. today at Downtown Playhouse, 302 N. Marr St. in Pocahontas. Tickets are $25 including a choice of desserts and beverages. Doors open one hour before curtain. Reservations can be made by calling 870-758-2282.
The gospel group The Sound will perform at 6 p.m. today at Salem Praise and Worship Fellowship, 682 U.S. 62 West in the former Skyvue Center in Salem. A love offering will be taken. Attendees are encouraged to come early for the best seating.
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. State Rep. Johnny Rye will give a presentation about achievements during the 2023 session of the Arkansas General Assembly. Visitors are welcome.
A Veterans Justice Outreach legal clinic is set for Tuesday at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave. A collaboration between the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis, Legal Aid of Arkansas and the Jonesboro Elks, veterans will have access to experienced attorneys who will provide free consultation visits focusing on criminal defense and expungements, estate planning, business law, and landlord/tenant issues. It is important to note that these meetings are not a contractual agreement or representation for a legal matter. Prescreening calls are recommended but not required to attend. Walk-ins will be accepted. For prescreening, call Harvey Reid, Veterans Justice Outreach coordinator at 901-523-8990, extension 7753.
Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, the artwork of Mary Ann Strandell, is on exhibit through Aug. 30 at the Arkansas State University Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
A free Lego Architect Challenge for tweens who have finished fourth-sixth grade is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. All supplies will be provided.
A joint prayer vigil hosted by Newport First United Methodist Church, 217 Laurel St. and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 301 Hazel St. in Newport is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both church sanctuaries will be open to anyone who would like to stop by and pray. A joint prayer service will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. that evening at the First United Methodist Church.
“Financing Your Small Business,” a class hosted by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St. ASBTDC Director Laura Miller will lead the class. Counseling sessions will follow from 1-3 p.m. There is no charge, but registration is required by calling 870-972-3517.
A free Retro Gaming Hangout is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Seventh-12th graders are invited to play retro video and board games.
The gospel quartet Gold City will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St. in Trumann. The concert is free to the public but a love offering will be collected.
Free community wellness screening will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. St. Bernards Healthcare will provide screening opportunities including blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, a lipid panel and more. For more information, call 870-207-7822 or visit the St. Bernards website at www.stbernards.info.
Free entertainment for teens in seventh-12th grade will be offered Friday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Friday Night Magic, for trading-card gaming, is set for 5 to 6:45 p.m. with Random Fandom featuring movies, crafts and snacks following from 7 to 9 p.m.
A series of gospel meetings hosted by Cave City Church of Christ, 217 N. Main St., will be held Aug. 18-20. Services will include guest speaker David Lipe. Meetings will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with two meetings at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend.
A basic quilting workshop will be hosted at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $15. Participants will learn how to how to piece together a quilt square, how to layer a quilt, and the quilt stitch. Park staff will also address the history of quilting. Each participant will leave with their own quilt square. Class size is limited and registration is required by email: Zachary Elledge: zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or calling 870-878-6765.
A free senior safety and security class hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the Shakespeare Room. Vakeita Barrett will guide seniors through the techniques needed to navigate through today’s fast-changing tech society. Door prizes will be awarded.
Stars of the World Stage, the 50th concert season gala for the Delta Symphony Orchestra will be 6 p.m. Saturday at The Gardens at Harmony, 4517 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro. Individual tickets are $125, with tables of eight available for $900, and can be ordered at www.deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets or by calling 870-761-8254.
Laser Live featuring Memphis musician Al Kapone is set for 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis. The shows will be live in the full dome planetarium, accompanied by a full laser light show. Tickets are $18 per show and can be purchased online at moshmemphis.com.
Quiz About the Biz hosted by the American Advertising Federation of Northeast Arkansas will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Brickhouse Bar and Grill, 218 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Five-member teams will test their knowledge of logos, jingles, slogans, viral trends, and advertising history. Team registration is $60 including game participation, tacos, and appetizers.
Individuals may also register for $12 and be assigned to a team. Registration is available online at buff.ly/3Knx428. Seating is limited, so early registration is advised.
Aviator Expo: Meet the Athletes, hosted by Arkansas State University-Newport, is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 26, at the ASUN Center for the Arts, 7648 Victory Blvd. in Newport. The free event will feature food, music by Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell and a chance to meet the athletes who make up ASU-Newport’s first-ever softball and men’s basketball teams. Prize drawings will include basketballs and softballs signed by the inaugural teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.