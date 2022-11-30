Upgrade

John Phillips of Gateway Sight and Sound Direct of Jonesboro prepares new microphones for the city council chambers at Jonesboro Municipal Center on Tuesday.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — A $120,000 upgrade to the city council meeting room at Municipal Center is intended to provide residents with better access to public meetings and information without actually having to attend meetings, Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said Tuesday.

Technicians for Gateway Sight and Sound Direct of Jonesboro have been working to install new audio and video equipment in the council chambers for the past few weeks.

