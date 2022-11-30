JONESBORO — A $120,000 upgrade to the city council meeting room at Municipal Center is intended to provide residents with better access to public meetings and information without actually having to attend meetings, Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said Tuesday.
Technicians for Gateway Sight and Sound Direct of Jonesboro have been working to install new audio and video equipment in the council chambers for the past few weeks.
City council and council committee meetings, Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and other meetings are broadcast live on Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) cable channel 24 and streamed on the city’s website and Facebook Live. Residents may also view archived recordings of previous meetings.
Jason Ratliff, the city’s information system director, said it’s the first upgrade to the equipment since Municipal Center opened almost 10 years ago.
“Ten years is a long time for technology,” Ratliff said.
“During COVID it brought to attention we had a lot of deficiencies in our system,” Richardson said. The older microphones and cameras were not compatible to the needs of such streaming services as Zoom, he said.
“We’d had problems with audio clarity because the mics were old and worn out,” Richardson said.
“Now, we’re COVID-ready,” Ratliff said.
In addition to improving the viewing experience for the city’s online audience, Ratliff said a speaker system inside the meeting room will be upgraded.
The new cameras will produce 1080p high-definition pictures. As for the older cameras, “They were a step above a courtroom sketch artist,” Richardson joked.
The new equipment will go live during the council’s next meeting next Tuesday, Richardson said.
Richardson said he hopes the city can then move on to installing audio/visual equipment in other meeting rooms owned by the city, including a smaller conference room used by some government agencies on the first floor of Municipal Center.
