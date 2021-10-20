JONESBORO — With some consumers still paying for energy they used during the severe cold snap last February, some utilities are warning that energy costs may go up again, as natural gas prices soar.
Utilities have base rates per kilowatt hour, but at times they have to make an energy adjustment when the fuel used to run power plants goes up in price. Natural gas is particularly more volatile.
Craighead Electric Cooperative, which receives its wholesale power from from Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, is expecting a potential 10 percent increase.
In March, Craighead Electric gained approval from the state Public Service Commission to spread the huge surge in fuel prices it paid in February over nine months to make it more affordable for its members. Marti Lynn Hook, the coop’s communications coordinator, said the energy cost adjustment will expire in December, and only the regular fuel charge will remain. But Hook said utilities are being hit with volatile prices from more than one source.
“The increase, for AECC, can be attributed to the price of gas, which has nearly doubled,” Hook said. “In correlation, coal prices have increased due to the higher demand of those switching to coal in order to avoid the price increase of gas. This has the potential to be reflected on future fuel charges for members after the increase has been implemented.”
Kevan Inboden, spokesman for City Water and Light, said its customers were aided this year by CWL’s ability to generate power for sale elsewhere. The profit generated by those sales held prices down locally.
“To the best of our knowledge, we do not expect any significant issues with our power supply in the foreseeable future,” Inboden said. “We have not experienced difficulties in securing natural gas for our local generators and have been told by the entity that assists us with our gas supply that we ‘are in good shape’ to secure gas for local gas turbine runs. Our coal-fired generators are expected to be producing energy this winter and should provide a valuable hedge for our customers.”
CWL owns and is entitled to a percentage of power generated by coal plants operated by Entergy Arkansas.
The lowest cost supply of energy for CWL is federal hydroelectric plants, and Inboden said lake levels are near average for this time of year, so hydropower should also be available.
Midcontinent Interstate Service Operator (MISO), the entity that operates the multistate power grid, has given no indication that there will be a power crunch anywhere in the region.
During the February cold snap, power plants serving most of Texas went down because they weren’t weatherized. Inboden said he believes utilities across the country learned a lot from Texas.
“Our opinion is that the extreme winter weather that was experienced across much of our region back in February has made the generators and transmission grid better prepared than prior to that event,” Inboden said Wednesday. “Federal regulators’ guidance has resulted in many improvements, and utilities have learned from that event and shared information with each other on how to be better prepared.”
As local utilities juggle resources for the short term this winter, a United Nations-backed study says the world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels.
Wednesday’s report published by the U.N. Environment program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
