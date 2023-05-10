JONESBORO — A Brookhaven, Miss., company reported to Jonesboro police Monday afternoon that utility locator equipment was stolen from the intersection of Dalton Farmer and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. drives.
The equipment was left at the location for about 20 minutes by an employee. He said when he returned the utility locator box and wand were missing.
The total value of the equipment is more than $6,400, a Jonesboro police report said.
In a separate case, a 64-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that she and her husband were scammed out of $1,800.
According to Jonesboro police Sgt. David Stout, “I was contacted at the desk by (the victim) who stated that she received an email allegedly from PayPal telling her that they were taking money from her account. She called the number that was on the email and was told that they needed access to her computer to read the email that she was calling about.
“She gave them access to her computer and they were able to steal her banking information, Social Security information as well as her driver’s license. She came to the PD to get a report filed so she could get a new DL number and was notified that money was now missing from a closed account at Regions bank. She stated that her husband called her and said that the account that they closed was now overdrawn by more than $1,800.
“(The victim) stated that she had already closed all her accounts and notified the credit card companies. At this time, it is unknown who the suspect is.”
Lilly Nails, 1201 S. Caraway Road, reported Monday afternoon that two forged checks were cashed. The two checks were for $9,500 each, according to a police report.
A 27-year-old teacher at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School, 1615 Wilkins Ave., was injured Monday afternoon after attempting to break up a fight between two 15-year-old girls. One girl was arrested, and the teacher had redness to her face.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that her residence in the 1800 block of Aggie Road was broken into and items stolen. Taken were a $200 44-inch television, a $350 watch and bracelet set and diamond earrings valued at $100.
A 34-year-old Marion man told police Monday afternoon his vehicle was stolen from the 3200 block of Wood Street. The 2012 Hyundai Sonata is valued at $8.000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 3700 block of South Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were a $150 wallet containing identification cards, bank cards and a Medicaid card.
A 45-year-old man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that a trailer was stolen from the 300 block of Craighead Road 405. The trailer is valued at $3,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.