Volunteers work to push water off the gym floor in Valley View School’s arena on Christmas day after a busted pipe flooded the gym. The court will have to be torn up and replaced, according to Supt. Roland Popejoy.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Valley View School District got more than it bargained for during Christmas break when a busted water pipe resulted in the school’s arena being flooded.

Athletic Director Tommy Fowler said the pipe appears to have burst on Christmas Eve night or early in the morning on Christmas day.