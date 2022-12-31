JONESBORO — The Valley View School District got more than it bargained for during Christmas break when a busted water pipe resulted in the school’s arena being flooded.
Athletic Director Tommy Fowler said the pipe appears to have burst on Christmas Eve night or early in the morning on Christmas day.
“Fortunately our resource officer went up to work out and discovered it,” Fowler said. “The phone lines lit up after that.”
Standing water on a wooden basketball court did not bode well, but the community was still quick to help, hoping for the best in a bad situation.
“One of our board members put it out on Facebook. We had some people come up and help us push the water off,” Fowler said. “They did what they could, and we really appreciate the people who did come up and help us out in that time.”
Supt. Roland Popejoy said the district’s maintenance director and different groups have really stepped up.
“We had two of our board members who came out on Christmas day and helped along with several different community members, as well as staff members and families who came out to help us push water from the gym floor.”
The damage was already done, though, but Fowler said quick action by the insurance adjuster and the company that had installed the floor when the arena was built 10 years ago meant that by Wednesday after Christmas they knew they were looking at a full replacement.
“We are just waiting on insurance and paperwork to start that process,” he said, noting there will probably be a requirement for multiple bids on the work.
“There is always a deductible, but we assume the insurance is going to cover it,” Fowler said, pointing out that Supt. Popejoy has been working with the adjuster.
Popejoy said he has been in close contact with the Arkansas School Board Association insurance company and the adjuster, who has been busy with claims throughout the state.
“Obviously we’re just in the process of gathering all of our estimates on the demo and replacement,” he said. “Some of the items that will need to be fixed we haven’t even identified yet.”
Fowler said the preliminary timeline school officials have been given is that if they were to have graduation at the arena, they would be able to do that, but Valley View typically has its commencement at Arkansas State University.
“They thought we could be in it middle of April to May, depending on when we can get started,” Fowler said.
In the meantime, upgrades are being made to the district’s junior high gymnasium to accommodate the remainder of the basketball season.
The remainder of the non-conference schedule will be played at alternate locations with Monday’s senior girls game against Earle moved to Riverside in Lake City and the boys traveling to Harrisburg on Tuesday instead of hosting the game as originally scheduled.
Slated to host their first home conference games on Jan. 10, Fowler said the goal is to have the junior high gym ready in time for those contests against Paragould, which are set to begin at 5 p.m.
“The floor is ready to go,” he said. “Obviously we don’t have a shot clock in that gym, and the scoreboard in that junior high gym is 28 years old. We are working to update the scoreboards and get the shot clock in.”
Seating capacity and parking could be a challenge, according to Fowler.
“We’re going from an arena with 2,400 seats and a standing capacity of 3,000 to a junior high gym that was built in 1975 to ‘76 and probably has about 500 to 700 capacity,” he said. “We are having construction at junior high already, so parking at the junior high is already limited. So parking is going to be an issue.”
Fowler said he found out Friday morning that the district’s Fine Arts Center also had an issue related to the winter storm.
Popejoy said that leak started in one of the dressing rooms.
“It impacted some of the carpet, and got into our orchestra pit,” he said. “We are working to get all of that water pumped out. We caught it early enough it did not impact our stage or much of our seating area.”
The superintendent said they are hopeful to still be able to have the junior high musical scheduled for the end of January.
“Once we get all the water up and really can survey all the damage we will determine if that musical can continue or if we will have to cancel it or postpone it,” he said.
Fowler also recalled that his church, Blessed Sacrament, experienced a broken pipe and water leak during one of the holiday services.
“We’re not alone,” he said of those who have suffered the effects of the recent winter storm.
A press release from Arkansas State University indicated that damage was also experienced at First National Bank Arena.
The released stated that red entrances will be unavailable for use at its home men’s basketball game against Louisiana-Monroe today due to damage sustained during the recent winter storm.
The yellow and green entrances will be open and accessible to fans for the 2 p.m. game. Fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets at the arena should visit the yellow-entrance ticket booth or a ticket-sales table that will be set up inside the upper green entrance. Will-call will also be located at the yellow-entrance ticket booth, which will open at 1 p.m. along with the entrances.
Premium ticket holders, including courtside seating and suites, and Six Man Club members should also be aware the Hames rooms will be unavailable for Saturday’s game. Parking for the game remains unchanged.
