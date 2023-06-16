JONESBORO — Valley View assistant girls’ basketball coach Cayley French was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with an 18-wheeler on Arkansas 1 near Windmill Rice Mill, according to a Facebook post on the Blazers on the Radio site.
French was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center and is currently in its Burn Unit Intensive Care Unit.
A post from French’s sister states: “Cayley is now in the Burn Unit ICU. The head doctor of the unit came in this morning and determined that she has to start physical therapy to keep good blood flow.
“Monday or Tuesday they will decide on surgery to use artificial skin to help her ... Cayley is not able to speak much she is exhausted but she wanted me to tell everyone thank you for their prayers. She said she’s lucky to be alive she just keeps telling everyone God’s got her! We are trying to keep her in good spirits and stay positive! Thank you to everyone for everything!”
French has been at Valley View since June 2022.
“We’re all thankful we’re able to talk about recovery,” said Ronald Popejoy, Valley View Schools superintendent, on Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.