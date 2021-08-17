JONESBORO — The start of the 2021-22 school year will be missing one program at Valley View High School – the district’s Army JROTC program.
“It’s gone, and we hate it,” Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said, noting its loss to the district.
Sgt. First Class (Ret.) Robert Sprague said after losing two instructors back to back, last year he struggled through the year trying to teach virtually, while facing medical issues.
“I had to have three surgeries on my knee in December,” Sprague said.
“I was trying to teach virtually using Google Classroom.”
Even though Sprague wanted the program to continue, he felt it was time for him to retire.
“I spent 20 years in the military, I am 70 years old, and I want to enjoy the rest of my life,” Sprague said.
Sprague’s retirement left the district with no instructor.
Sprague said he did his best to try to find a replacement.
“Cadet Command has a website, its a JROTC website, we can go into and find every job JROTC has in the nation and overseas,” he said.
Sprague said on that site, he was able to find 13 candidates.
“I asked Valley View High School Principal David Goodin, if he wanted me to set the appointments,” Sprague said.
“He told me no, they weren’t sure if they were going to keep the program,” Sprague said.
Russell said the school couldn’t find an instructor.
“We were on probation with the Army for two reasons. One was because we only had one instructor, and the second because we had declining enrollment numbers,” Russell said.
Russell attributes the declining enrollment to the instability of leadership.
In addition to having Sprague as an instructor, the district had hired two other instructors, but both left after serving just a short time, leaving Sprague as the only instructor.
“The (instructors) we had just floated through and didn’t have a great interest in the program,” Russell said.
As far as the one consistent instructor, Russell said he had no issues.
“Sgt. First Class Robert Sprague was wonderful,” Russell said.
While Russell said there was a small group of students who were interested in staying with the program, the district had no way for it to continue.
“We want any program that gives kids a place to fit, but we were in dire straits,” he said. “We had zero instructors.”
Russell said the district was offered the opportunity to bus students to Harrisburg if they wanted to be in the program, but Russell said that wasn’t feasible.
“It’s not like being bused to NEA Technical Center; it would take a big chunk out of their day,” he noted.
“We had to have two instructors to be legitimate, and we only had about 20 kids at the high school level interested in the program,” Russell said.
In his eyes, Sprague said the discontinuation of the program is a big loss.
“Especially now,” he said. “The students were learning disciple and time management,” he said. “Our goal wasn’t just military; we wanted to make better citizens out of them.”
Echoes of the program still remain on campus, as students returned to classes.
“The kids put up an obstacle course using telephone poles across from the football field,” Sprague recalled.
“We taught those kids how to lift telephone poles up, how to use a shovel and a hammer, and they loved it,” Sprague said.
As word spread about the program being eliminated when students got their class schedules, Sprague said he began receiving texts.
“I had five kids send me texts and they said, hey, they appreciated the program and me being there,” he said.
“I really care about the program but health-wise, it was just time for me to retire,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.