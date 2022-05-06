JONESBORO — Enrollment growth outpaced construction in the Valley View School District.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will review a request Tuesday to permit the use of two portable classroom buildings to be installed west of the cafeteria of the K-2 building.
The application indicates the school will need to use the portable classrooms for two school years.
In other business, the commission will consider a rezoning request from Cooper-Mixon Architects to change 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue from R-2 multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development. Plans submitted call for a seven-unit development.
Jim Able also seeks preliminary subdivision approval for the 10th phase of the Barrington Park residential subdivision, which contains 16 lots on 7.11 acres.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
