JONESBORO — Valley View School Board members are expected to consider the approval of arena chair-back seating sales at their meeting tonight.
The district has plans to call current ticket holders between Sept. 13-21, then the public sale will begin Sept. 21. Sales will be advertised on the school website and social media, according to the school board’s agenda.
Other items on the agenda include:
District recognitions.
Resignation of personnel.
Hiring of personnel.
Student transfer requests.
Signing The Standards for Accreditation Statement of Assurances.
Date for the budget meeting.
Date for the annual public meeting.
Administration reports.
Financial reports
The school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Valley View Board Room, at 2131 Valley View Drive, in Jonesboro.
