BROOKLAND — Members of the Pine Log Cemetery board of directors are upset by the latest case of vandalism at the cemetery.
Teddy Foster, president of the board, said the cemetery experiences acts of vandalism every four to five years on the average.
It wasn’t the case this time.
A Trumann man and a Paragould man were arrested just after midnight Jan. 31 after they were found stuck on top of a gravestone at Pine Log Cemetery, according to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office report.
Cody Cox, 32, of the 300 block of Samantha, Trumann, was released on bond after a probable cause hearing, and no charges were filed against Joe Long, 53, of the 100 block of Greene 759 Road, Paragould, who was with Cox when the incident occurred.
Deputy Allen Drum wrote in his report that on Jan. 30 at around 11 p.m, “Dispatch received a call in regards to a truck driving hazardously and tearing up gravestones in the Pine Log Cemetery on Craighead 762. Upon arrival two trucks were located on the west side of the structure in the cemetery. One had become stuck in the ice and mud after driving over a gravestone, while the other was attempting to pull the first truck out of the mud.
“Two male occupants were determined to be driving the stuck truck, Cody Cox and Joe Long. The two were obviously very intoxicated and had several open containers inside of the vehicle including open beer, and open Crown Royal whiskey.”
The latest incident caused about $5,800 in damage to a gravestone and ruts on the cemetery grounds.
Foster said Cox is suspected in a similar incident last year at Pine Log Cemetery, but no charges have been filed in that case. He said Cox’s father is buried in the cemetery.
Foster is angered by the latest incident.
“Pine Log’s not going to put up with it,” he said of the vandalism. “We plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”
According to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission, laws governing the destruction or removal of a cemetery or grave marker show:
“(a) It is unlawful for any person, corporation, company, or other entity to destroy or carry away any cemetery marker or grave marker.
“(b) Destruction or removal of a cemetery marker or grave marker is a Class C felony.”
A Class C felony in Arkansas is punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Over the past several years there have been several reports of vandalism at Craighead County cemeteries. Among them are:
Lower Cane Island Cemetery
In December 2021, Craighead County deputies investigated vandalism at Lower Cane Island Cemetery.
Deputy Holden Harrison reported that at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2021, he made contact with Jerry Freeman about vandalism at the cemetery, near Craighead Road 505.
Freeman said he was out on the property tending to some of the veterans’ headstones. He said while on the property he located headstones that had been knocked over and broken.
“Upon my arrival at Lower Cane Island Cemetery, I located a large headstone with the name Gary Gilley broke off of its stand,” Freeman wrote in his report. “It appeared to have another smaller headstone with the name of Ethel Hislip on it used to damage Gilley’s headstone.”
In September 2020, it was reported that an unknown person had knocked over six headstones at Strawfloor Cemetery, 1102 Strawfloor Drive.
A woman noticed several damaged monuments as she walked her dog along Cemetery Lane and called the police. According to the report, the incident happened sometime between Nov. 1, 2019, and Sept. 8, 2020.
In Bono
According to Sun archives, in September 2017, Sexton Ronald Coleman was at first disheartened upon seeing several markers in the serene and well-kept Trinity Cemetery in Bono toppled and battered.
“You know, we have been lucky over the years to not have a lot of this,” Coleman said. “But what they did this time, tearing up through the cemetery, that irritates me to no end. I spend too much time up there trying to take care of it. It makes you sick to your stomach to think about it.”
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigated more than $5,000 in damage caused at the cemetery, located at 1947 Craighead Road 380. Someone driving what appeared to be a large truck with knobby tires apparently drove through the grounds and damaged eight tombstones before fleeing into the night.
At the time, Sheriff Marty Boyd expressed his displeasure that someone would cause damage to the final resting place of local residents’ loved ones.
“It is just so senseless,” Boyd said. “You have tombstones damaged to a cost of $5,000. Loved ones have to spend their money for these and to keep the cemetery up. Then someone comes in an vandalizes it like this. It is disheartening.”
About Pine Log
Pine Log Cemetery was first established in 1843, according to Beth Foster, a board member. The cemetery was incorporated in 1902.
At least 12,000 people are buried at the cemetery, which is located behind Pine Log United Methodist Church, off U.S. 49.
Beth Foster said she wants the word to get out that Pine Log board members hope other cemetery boards will join with them to seek harsher penalties for desecrating or vandalizing cemeteries. She wants state lawmakers to make the penalties more severe for those who commit such acts.
