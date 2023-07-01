JONESBORO — Vandals broke into a local business in recent days, stole master keys, antiques, spray painted over oil paintings, broke windows and caused other damage, police said.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 3:40 am
JONESBORO — Vandals broke into a local business in recent days, stole master keys, antiques, spray painted over oil paintings, broke windows and caused other damage, police said.
Also, a 1983 Jeep was vandalized.
The owner of the business, in the 5900 block of East Johnson Ave., said she believed the incident had occurred a week earlier, but the business had been closed due to a family health issue.
Among other incidents reported to the Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday:
Annie Camp Junior High School, 1814 W. Nettleton Ave., someone broke out a glass door, causing $1,100 in damage.
400 block of Drake Street, residential burglary and theft of coins.
1900 block of Cedar Heights Drive, residential burglary and theft of a small amount of money.
5300 block of Apt Drive, vehicle break-in and theft of a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun.
1100 block of Turner Street, vehicle break-in.
1200 block of South Caraway Road, theft of a variety of credit cards.
