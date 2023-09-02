JONESBORO — Someone amputated an arm from a statue at the city’s Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road, police said.
JONESBORO — Someone amputated an arm from a statue at the city’s Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road, police said.
Parks Director Danny Kapales reported the incident Thursday afternoon. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
In another case of vandalism, an incident between rival Arkansas State University fraternaties Thursday night resulted in more than $1,000 in damage to a residence on Gerald Drive, south of Prospect Road.
An incident report released by Jonesboro police indicated five men lived in the house. The report listed 10 suspects in the attack on the house, though their identifies were not released.
According to the report, damage included a broken window, paint splattered on an exterior door and the siding, two security cameras were destroyed and a vehicle drove onto the lawn, causing damage.
Among other incidents reported to Jonesboro police:
Residential burglary and theft of a video game from the 1800 block of Henry Street.
Theft of a credit card and other items from a mailbox in the 500 block of Fourth Street.
Theft of $2,500 cash and prescription narcotics from an unlocked car that was parked in the 2800 block of Quality Way.
