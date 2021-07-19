JONESBORO — Police found a variety of illegal drugs, along with guns and cash over the weekend.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Kenneth Cervet Thompson, 32, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of 473 milliliters of the opioid cough medicine Promethazine, 46 oxycodone pills, 530 ecstasy pills and about 7.6 pounds of marijuana – all with the purpose to deliver. He also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said they also confiscated almost $2,300 in cash.
The judge set bond at $150,000.
The case originated as a traffic stop on West Oak Avenue Friday evening. Because of his felony status, police searched the residence Thompson had been residing in and found the drugs and firearms, police said.
During a video court hearing, Thompson said he had been living with a friend at an apartment for five days. He’s originally from Blytheville.
