JONESBORO — David Vaughn, a detective sergeant with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his plans to run for the Craighead County Circuit Clerk’s Office in 2022.
Vaughn, a Craighead County resident for nearly 50 years, cited his career with the sheriff’s office as an asset to the office.
“As a detective, you learn very quickly how important a properly handled case is from crime scene to the courtroom,” Vaughn wrote in a press release. “The circuit clerk has a lot of responsibility in a case because at any point during that process a mistake could mean a criminal walks free.”
Vaughn started his career in law enforcement with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department as a detention officer in May of 2001 and was moved to the patrol division in January of 2004 after attending the Black River Police Academy where he graduated in the top five of his class. After nearly a decade as a patrol and a school resource officer, Vaughn was promoted to the Criminal Investigative Division in 2015 and now serves as a sergeant.
“As a detective you learn fast that you have to be organized and you have to work as a team. I see structured organization and teamwork as critical components to a well-run circuit clerk’s office,” Vaughn added. “After serving on SWAT for many years, you come to depend on your colleagues having your back and that communication is mission critical. I will bring that mindset with me to the circuit clerk’s office and work with any and everyone to get the job done with dignity and honor.”
During his tenure at the sheriff’s office, Vaughn has been assigned to many special units including SWAT, the Dive Team, is a certified narcotics officer and has extensive service in the circuit court system, including experience with the Context/Court Connect system. Vaughn believes the system could be better utilized to streamline the current process and allow the backlog of cases to be entered in a more efficient manner.
If elected, Vaughn plans to immediately begin rebuilding relationships with other offices in Craighead County and work with Eastern District Officials to provide top level service to all Craighead County residents.
“Communication is key. If elected I’ll keep an open dialogue with law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, area officials and the residents of Craighead County to ensure their voices and concerns are heard. I will serve with the same honesty, integrity and professionalism that I have shown in my 20 years as a law enforcement officer.”
Sergeant Vaughn has served in many organizations in the area and state over the years including being a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Craighead County Republican Committee, Arkansas Narcotics Officer Association, Arkansas Tactical Officers Association, and Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers.
Vaughn attended Arkansas State University and is a member of Prospect Missionary Church, along with his wife Jennifer and step-daughter Kyla. He is the father to daughter Raylee Vaughn and son Spencer, both of Craighead County.
