Vaughn

Craighead County Circuit Clerk David Vaughn looks over paperwork and computer files Thursday at his office in the Craighead County Courthouse.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — David Vaughn’s 21 and a half year tenure as a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy ended on Dec. 31, 2022. His new position as Craighead County Circuit Court clerk began on Jan. 1.

Vaughn, a Republican, defeated Democrat Deborah S. Johnson by 18,989 to 8,259 votes in the November general election.