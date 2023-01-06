JONESBORO — David Vaughn’s 21 and a half year tenure as a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy ended on Dec. 31, 2022. His new position as Craighead County Circuit Court clerk began on Jan. 1.
Vaughn, a Republican, defeated Democrat Deborah S. Johnson by 18,989 to 8,259 votes in the November general election.
Vaughn replaces Kasey Travis, who was appointed clerk after former Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards resigned in April.
On Thursday, Vaughn said he’s pleased that all 14 staff members in the office are staying, which he said makes his transition as clerk much smoother.
“They all stayed,” Vaughn said of the staff in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.
He said Kasey Travis’ decision to remain on the staff means a lot to him.
“She’s done so much to keep the office running,” Vaughn said.
He said Lesia Couch will serve as his chief deputy clerk.
“She worked in the Lake City Courthouse and district court,” Vaughn said. “She knows it from start to finish.”
He said he’s spent his first week on the job going over state statutes that govern the circuit clerk’s office.
“This whole office is governed by statutes,” Vaughn said.
He said he attended a training session set up by the Association of Arkansas Counties after the November election.
“I’m going to be in training for a while,” Vaughn said. “There’s a lot to take in.”
He said his familiarity of the office goes to his time as a sergeant in the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division. He said he worked with staff members, as well as the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on cases brought before the circuit courts.
“I told everyone when I was running, ‘Yeah, we’ll make mistakes, but we’ll admit to them and correct them,’” Vaughn said.
He said a priority of his office will be to bring in technology to have files electronically available. A recent $90 million in state funds has been made available to Arkansas counties to make that happen. He said the money will be used for infrastructure such as hardware.
Vaughn’s former boss, Sheriff Marty Boyd, said Wednesday that Vaughn will be missed at the sheriff’s office.
“He will serve well as circuit clerk,” Boyd said.
Vaughn said on Thursday that after 21 years in law enforcement, it feels strange when he puts his hand on his hip and doesn’t feel his service firearm there.
Vaughn has served in many organizations in the area and state over the years including being a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Craighead County Republican Committee, Arkansas Narcotics Officer Association, Arkansas Tactical Officers Association and Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers.
He attended Arkansas State University and is a member of Prospect Missionary Church, along with his wife Jennifer and stepdaughter Kyla. Vaughn is the father of daughter Raylee and son Spencer, both of Craighead County.
