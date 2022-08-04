JONESBORO — A total of 10 vehicle break-ins were reported in Jonesboro on Wednesday and another in Bono on Thursday, according to Jonesboro police and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
JONESBORO — A total of 10 vehicle break-ins were reported in Jonesboro on Wednesday and another in Bono on Thursday, according to Jonesboro police and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Three of the break-ins were reported on Derby Drive.
A 23-year-old woman in the 3300 block of Derby Drive reported at 5:18 p.m. someone entered her vehicle and stole a bank card, driver’s license and $147 in cash.
A 21-year-old woman in the 3400 block of Derby Drive reported at 7:56 p.m. that someone entered her vehicle and stole a $200 purse and her birth certificate.
A 38-year-old woman in the 3500 block of Derby Drive told police at 8:09 a.m. that her vehicle and stole tools worth $200.
Someone entered the vehicle of a Jonesboro police detective and stole a loaded firearm magazine valued at $70 and $600 worth of camping equipment. The address of the incident was not released by Jonesboro police.
Two break-ins were reported on Oaklawn Avenue.
A 44-year-old man in the 3400 block of Oaklawn reported at 11:23 a.m. that someone entered his vehicle and stole $100 in coins.
A 23-year-old man in the 3500 block of Oaklawn reported at 11:51 a.m. that his vehicle was entered and nothing was reported stolen.
A 61-year-old woman in the 3600 block of Oak View Drive reported at 10:24 a.m. that her vehicle was entered and $10 in change was stolen.
A 62-year-old man in the 3000 block of Oakridge Drive reported at 8:39 a.m. that his vehicle was entered and a 9 mm handgun, valued at $300, was stolen.
A 58-year-old Nettleton Schools employee told police her vehicle was entered at her home in the 2900 block of Scotchwood Drive and items were stolen. Taken were a purse valued at $2,000, sunglasses valued at $200, a wallet, gift cards valued at $50, a key fob valued at $400 and keys to Nettleton High School.
An 85-year-old man reported at 12:36 p.m. that his vehicle was entered at Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive and a saxophone valued at $250 was taken.
A 20-year-old woman reported at 11:05 a.m. that her vehicle was entered in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue and a half of a tank of gasoline was stolen.
A 37-year-old Bono man told sheriff’s deputies at 6:57 a.m. Thursday that someone entered his vehicle in the 2900 block of Craighead Road 118 and stole a back pack containing a computer and Ipad. The items were recovered.
In none of the break-ins was force used to enter the vehicles, according to reports.
