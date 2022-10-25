JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that someone shot his vehicle six times in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue.
The rear glass on the vehicle was shattered in the incident, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 71F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:12 am
JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that someone shot his vehicle six times in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue.
The rear glass on the vehicle was shattered in the incident, according to a Jonesboro police report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 3500 block of Longcrest Drive and stole items. Taken were a 9 mm Glock, $500 in cash, a gun safe, brick steps and a key fob.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1300 block of Magnolia Road and stole her wallet. The wallet contained $620 in cash and Social Security and insurance cards.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning his vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of Allen Street. The vehicle is a 2005 Ford Mustang.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 1700 block of South Culberhouse Street and stole items. Taken were a security system valued at $500, a battery pack valued at $150, a record player valued at $200, a sound bar valued at $200 and tools valued at $100.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday night that a woman stole her purse from the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road. The purse contained an iPhone, $500 in cash and debit cards and house keys.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday evening that someone entered her residence in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were $1,200 in cash and $200 air pods.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that she was scammed out of $3,000 during the past year from her residence in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday night that his motorcycle was stolen from the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. The 2000 Honda is valued at $5,000.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning her motorcycle was stolen from the 2100 block of Casey Springs Road. The 1999 Harley-Davidson is valued at $10,000.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.