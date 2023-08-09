JONESBORO — Three vehicles and a motorcycle were reported stolen in Jonesboro on Monday, according to police reports.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported his vehicle was stolen Monday morning from the 100 block of Daybreak Drive. The 2017 Mercedes-Benz was later recovered in the 2100 block of Bridger Road.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that her vehicle was stolen from a dealership in the 3400 block of Stadium Boulevard, where she had dropped it off for maintenance. The 2015 Kia Optima is valued at $15,000.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 2100 block of Bridger Road. The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer was reported by the victim as being found wrecked and abandoned.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that his motorcycle was stolen from the 300 block of Melrose Street. The 2021 Kawasaki is valued at $2,700.
In separate reports, three vehicles were broken into in the 3800 block of Stevens Street on Monday afternoon.
In one instance, $200 in cash, pills and the vehicle’s title were stolen. In a second incident, loose change and legal documents were taken. In the third theft, a wallet containing a Social Security card and a Medicaid card were taken.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone smashed the window of his vehicle in the 1300 block of Mabrey Lane and stole items. Taken were her wallet containing credit and debit cards and cash.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 3500 block of Nelms Street and took items. Stolen were debit and Social Security cards.
Ulta Beauty, 3031 E. Highland Drive, reported Monday evening that two suspects entered the business and stole two baskets full of fragrances. The value of the stolen merchandise is $5,000.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, reported Monday afternoon that someone accessed her banking information and made transactions to her account. The transactions totaled $988.92.
Nebo Auto Sales, 3910 Stadium Blvd., reported Monday afternoon that someone cut off two catalytic converters from vehicles at its lot. The total value of the converters is $4,000.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone stole a firearm from her residence in the 3500 block of Fairview Drive. The 9 mm Taurus is valued at $240.
