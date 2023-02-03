JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman and a Bono man had vehicles stolen from them on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Jonesboro police reports.
On Tuesday morning, a 50-year-old Bono man told police his 2014 Nissan Altima was stolen from the 3500 block of Dan Avenue.
The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that her 2013 Hyundai Veloster was stolen from the 800 block of Cate Avenue.
The vehicle is valued at $15,000.
In other JPD reports:
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday night that someone broke into his rental property in the 3200 block of Fairview Street. The back door, valued at $400, was destroyed.
A 43-year-old Weiner woman was arrested Wednesday evening after police found her passed out in her vehicle at the intersection of East Highland Drive and South Caraway Road. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving on a suspended license and interference with an Interlock device.
Police arrested a 57-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of North Culberhouse Street and West Johnson Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.