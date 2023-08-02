JONESBORO — Jonesboro police recovered a stolen car Monday night after it crashed near the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Exit 42 off Interstate 555, according to a police report.
A 38-year-old Forrest City man had reported the 2017 Dodge Charger stolen. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its front end.
The report lists two suspects – a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old. Police seized a .40-caliber Glock and two cell phones at the scene of the crash, the report said.
No arrests are shown on the police report.
In a separate report, a 49-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that a vehicle belonging to her brother, a Texas resident, a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen from the 1700 block of North Church Street. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.
In another incident, a 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 300 block of North Rogers Street.
The 2014 Dodge Journey is valued at $10,000.
In a separate report, Honda of Jonesboro, 3003 E. Parker Road, reported Monday night that someone used a stolen identity to purchase a vehicle. The 2022 Jeep Compass is valued at $30,000.
Also, a 68-year-old Jonesboro man and a 61-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that a moving company never delivered their property. They said the company, out of Fenton, Mo., had items valued at $25,000-$30,000 that belonged to them.
