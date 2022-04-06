JONESBORO — Don’t call it Veterans Village.
The transitional housing facility for homeless veterans in Jonesboro, which opened in late December, now is known as Veterans Cottages of Jonesboro.
Regina Burkitt, the city’s grants coordinator, told city council members Tuesday the name change is necessary because it infringes on a trademark held by Veterans Villages of America, Inc.
The facility is a collection of seven standalone one-bedroom, 550-square-foot homes, and two 950-square-foot, two-bedroom homes recently completed at 920 Aggie Road.
It’s operated in collaboration with the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University, the Veterans Administration and other organizations.
Four veterans are living there at this point, but Lynda Nash, director of the Beck Center, pointed out that it’s not fully-authorized to operate.
“It’s been a complicated process,” Nash said Wednesday.
Construction was funded largely by a $1,058,925 grant from the National Housing Trust Fund, administered in Arkansas by the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Burkitt said the city is still in the process of closing out that grant.
Planning began in 2017 under former Mayor Harold Perrin, inspired by a project in Kansas City, Mo.
It’s the first neighborhood providing housing and resources for homeless veterans of its kind in Arkansas.
Current Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he’s proud of the efforts so far and committed to making it a success.
“We’re working with four federal agencies here and Sen. (John) Boozman specifically said they’re very difficult across the country, and many of these facilities don’t make it,” Copenhaver said. “Ours is going to make it. And it’s doing a fine job. But it takes resources. It takes partnerships in our community, as well.”
In 2021, Arkansas had 230,000 veterans, including more than 6,000 in Craighead County. Officials estimated that more than 500 throughout the state were homeless.
