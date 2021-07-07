JONESBORO — Robert Murphy looked around one of the soon-to-open Veterans Village houses Wednesday with appreciation.
Murphy, commander of the Roy Wiles Post 1991 Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he appreciates what the community is pulling together for a new generation of men and women who have served their country in war overseas.
Veterans Village is a collection of seven stand alone one-bedroom, 550-square-foot houses and two, two-bedroom 950-square foot structures nearing completion on Aggie Road. The houses are designed to provide transitional housing for homeless veterans.
Individuals and organizations that have contributed to planning and furnishing the houses and outreach center were invited to a “walk-through” Wednesday to view the progress.
Murphy said places like this are very important.
“These veterans that, for whatever reason – whether it be PTSD, whether it be something experienced in their time of service in combat zones, life issues – people get knocked on their feet and all too often we’re willing to just give, give, give them, but we’re not willing to give them a hand up,” Murphy explained. “This is that hand up. That’s the way I look at it. This is a hand up. We’re not giving you money, we’re not giving you free something. You’re going to do something in return, which is what they need.
“I think it’s important for the country, I think it’s important for the individual. We’re not destroying their ego, mentality, their psyche.”
Expected to open in August, Veterans Village is a collaboration among the City of Jonesboro, the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University, the Veterans Administration and other organizations.
Most of the funding for construction was provided through the National Housing Trust Fund Program. Other federal, state and private grants have helped complete the funding needs, and Regina Burkitt, the city’s community development director, said many local businesses, civic clubs and individuals helped provide appliances, furnishings and even homemade quilts for the houses.
Planning for Veterans Village began in 2017 under former Mayor Harold Perrin. Current Mayor Harold Copenhaver praised Perrin for his vision.
“I am very grateful to our staff for continuing that,” Copenhaver said.
Murphy, who served at the end of the Vietnam War era, said he gets satisfaction knowing that this generation of warriors has been shown the love and respect they deserve.
“I still think that we’ll never be able to say we’re sorry enough to the Vietnam veterans that got spit on, got called bad names that they should never have been called by our own people, not by foreigners by our own people,” Murphy said. “It’s a good change. It’s a good shift.”
