JONESBORO — The holidays have brought Christmas blessings to a couple of homeless veterans this year as the first two residents of Veterans Village were able to move into their new, short-term homes on Tuesday.
United States Army veteran Jeffery Hill Sr. said Wednesday morning it was a blessing to have a warm place to live for the holidays after suffering kidney failure on Dec. 7 and being homeless for months after moving to Jonesboro from Texarkana.
“This has just been a blessing,” Hill said, “I am very excited. I have been here a day and a half, and I really like it. They even brought me supplies like food, blankets, towels and detergent. I am low income and I was having to live in a motel, but it was so expensive and couldn’t afford it.”
Regina Burkett, Jonesboro director of community development and grants, said Wednesday morning that Veterans Village had received a donation worth $800 from Sam’s that filled the pantries for both tenants. Handmade blankets were donated by individuals.
Veterans Village is a collection of seven standalone one-bedroom, 550-square-foot homes, and two, two-bedroom 950-square foot homes recently completed at 920 Aggie Road.
The houses are designed to provide transitional housing for homeless veterans. Burkett added, “It includes a community center that will be used for recreational purposes as well as job training and things of that nature.”
Hill was the first official tenant at the complex. He is a Vietnam vet and 100 percent disabled.
Veterans Village is a collaboration among the City of Jonesboro, the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University, the Veterans Administration and other organizations.
Lynda Nash, director of the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University, said Wednesday afternoon, that she expects Hill will be a short-term resident.
“Hill was homeless and disabled when he contacted us for help,” Nash said, “I believe we can have him on his feet in two to three months, though. We will help him with budgeting his check to figure out deposits, utilities and of course his medical. Then we can help him find a safe and suitable apartment that fits his needs.”
Nash said the second individual is a young man who became homeless after a series of unfortunate events in his life. He had been praying for help and now will have a warm place for Christmas as well as presents that were for his two small children.
“I am so excited that we were able to help him.” Nash said, “We have already helped to find him a job at ASU, which he started today, and he was very grateful. He is already proving to be a very hard worker from what I have seen.”
She added, “Helping others at this time of year is so important. This is what Christmas is about.”
She wasn’t the only one feeling the Christmas spirit as many others shared their Christmas blessing for these residents as well, including Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.
“I saw two grown men cry this afternoon,” Copenhaver told the city council Tuesday evening. “Because they have a roof over their head. They have an opportunity. One of whom has two young children. They’re going be able to have Christmas for the first time in a long time. This provides opportunity to those who sacrificed much time of their lives for our country.”
Copenhaver expressed thanks to the many residents and businesses who contributed toward the project.
Burkett said, “There were so many organizations and individuals. Plus the help of all the different departments from the engineering and inspections departments to the parks and police departments.”
Perrin said on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to introduce himself to the Veterans Village residents.
“I want to wish them and their families a Merry Christmas.” Perrin said “It always broke my heart to see veterans and other people in need living in their cars and out in the cold.”
Perrin added that there is a need to address the homeless in this city.
“Sometimes we forget about others in need because we get so wrapped up in our own lives.” Perrin said, “The good Lord wants us to be happy and not just us but everyone. This will be incredible for veterans.”
Perrin said, “It made my Christmas to know that these people are finally going to have a warm home for the holidays.”
Planning for Veterans Village began in 2017 under Perrin when he began a campaign to raise funds for the facility. It is Arkansas’ first neighborhood providing housing and resources for homeless veterans of its kind.
Perrin said there are still many more plans to help improve the village as well, including a $20,000 gazebo in the middle for grilling and socializing, flags for all the different military branches, and the giant eagle from in front of Camfil that was donated.
