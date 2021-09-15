JONESBORO — Recent break-ins, thefts and damage at Veterans Village isn’t expected to delay opening of the transitional housing complex, city officials said.
Veterans Village is a collection of seven stand alone one-bedroom, 550-square-foot houses and two, two-bedroom 950-square foot structures nearing completion at 920 Aggie Road. The houses are designed to provide transitional housing for homeless veterans.
Project manager Guy Pardew of Olympus Construction told police Monday thieves stole three washers and three dryers from some of the houses and heat and air conditioning units from two houses. Electrical wiring was also stolen and the thieves caused damage to at least one door and a counter top inside.
Pardew told The Sun residents should be aware that anyone offering to sell brand new GE washers or dryers may be suspects in this crime.
The stolen property was valued at more than $22,000. Damage to the buildings added another $2,500 to the toll.
A construction worker said he noticed a blue Chevrolet pickup parked nearby, but it drove away when the driver noticed people arriving on the scene. The witness said the same vehicle later drove past the work site slowly and left.
Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said the project is on track to open in October.
“Everything lost was replaceable, household items,” Campbell said Wednesday. “There was no structural damage.”
That may be true, but Pardew said it could take months to replace the materials because of worldwide supply shortages. Pardew said it would have required a whole crew of thieves to get in and out of the work site without being detected.
On the positive side, Pardew said Wednesday that many people have reached out and offered to contribute toward the cost of replacing the stolen items.
Campbell called the weekend thefts a sad development.
“And the mayor takes it personally not only because the stolen items had been donated, but because someone saw and took an opportunity to steal from an effort designed to serve the homeless. We are a few details away from being finished, and the contractor and architect have done excellent work of which Jonesboro can be proud.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jonesboro Police Department.
Veterans Village is a collaboration among the City of Jonesboro, the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University, the Veterans Administration and other organizations.
Most of the funding for construction was provided through the National Housing Trust Fund Program. Other federal, state and private grants have helped complete the funding needs, and Regina Burkitt, the city’s community development director, said many local businesses, civic clubs and individuals helped provide appliances, furnishings and even homemade quilts for the houses.
The grants department has received applications from potential residents and is processing those requests.
Planning for Veterans Village began in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.