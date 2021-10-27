JONESBORO — Since 2020, the Roy Wiles Post 1991 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of America has been providing veterans and their families with food through its pantry program.
Robert Murphy, commander of the post, said a $100,000 federal grant through the Cares Act of 2020 allowed the post to put aside $20,000 for its Veterans Food Pantry. After receiving another $100,000 through the Care Act this year, the post increased it food pantry allotment to $40,000, Murphy said.
“In our initial food pantry in late November or early December of 2020, we gave out 24 boxes of food,” Murphy said. “Now we prepare about 70 boxes” every other Wednesday.
The post has its food pantry handouts on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, Murphy said. Between 48-55 boxes are usually handed out on those Wednesdays. Veterans can come to the post if they need a box of food anytime during the month. To receive a box, veterans must provide documentation that they are an honorably discharged veteran. Murphy said a VA card will suffice to receive a box.
He said the post has distributed about 855 boxes of food since the pantry’s inception. Boxes include basic food staples, such as canned or packaged food. They also include flour and fruits, such as oranges. Murphy said three or four volunteers usually help out on the Wednesdays when food is handed out. There are up to 10 volunteers who help out with the program.
Murphy said the post also helps veterans financially with utilities, rent and other expenses. He said if another organization provides help, they’ll point veterans to those organizations and help them procure assistance.
Murphy said if a veteran comes in with an eviction notice, the post will provide financial assistance for that person.
The post also works with the Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University to provide service dogs to veterans. The post procured five dogs from the Jonesboro Humane Society and had them trained at the Michelle Hill Dog Training Academy, Murphy said. The post paid for the dogs to receive physicals, vaccinations, shots and all fees associated with the adoptions. The training academy and humane society donated a sixth and seventh dog for veterans.
The post also used the allotted funds to purchase five $250 gift cards from Pet Smart for the new dog owners.
The post also set up 37 bags for homeless veterans. Each bag includes a back pack containing a sleeping bag capable of sustaining temperatures below 30 degrees, wool caps, socks, thermal gloves and food and snack similar to the military’s Meals Ready to Eat, according to the post. The post works with Jonesboro’s Helping Underserved Belong (HUB) and the Jonesboro Police Department.
Murphy said the Cares Act grant allowed the post to set up a computer lab there, allowing veterans to communicate with their health care providers and acquiring documentation to submit their Veterans Administration claims.
Murphy said the post hopes to hold job fairs and assistance with writing resumes for veterans.
