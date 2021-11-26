JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Jonesboro man was shot inside a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Aggie and Holmes roads, according to Jonesboro police.
It marked the eighth shooting incident in Jonesboro during the past week.
Dispatch received a “shots heard” call around 5:41 a.m. in the area of Aggie and Holmes roads, police said.
At 6:01 a.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital notified dispatch about a gunshot wound victim being admitted to its emergency room. Officers were able to speak to the victim briefly to obtain a location of the shooting, which happened to be the Aggie and Holmes road area.
Officers went to the area and recovered shell casings. Detectives had interviewed the victim as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. The victim is still recovering from surgery.
A total of nine shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police also found one bullet fragment located in a bedroom in the 3500 block of Stella Drive.
The victim, who lives in the 100 block of South Holmes Road, was struck by a bullet in the left torso, police said.
As of Friday afternoon, police had no suspects in the shooting.
As for the conditions of the other victims from last weekend’s shootings, there are no changes in their conditions. All are believed to be still in the hospital.
In other recent shooting incidents:
On Monday, police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call from the area around the Southside Softball Complex. A short time later, police were notified that a gunshot victim was admitted to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Devonte Wesson, 18, of the 3400 block of Preakness Drive, was later transferred to a Memphis hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the police report.
On Monday night at about 9:15, police were called to East Highland Drive about a residence and vehicles being struck by gunshots. Police found 14 9mm Luger brand shell casings in the 3800 block of East Highland. They recovered bullets from an apartment and two vehicles in the area. No one was injured.
There were seven reports of shots being fired in Jonesboro over the weekend with two people being shot, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
One incident that isn’t related occurred at 2:42 a.m. Monday, police said Noah Nathaniel Nickerson, 23, of 7812 Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his 54-year-old father, according to the police report. The father was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday. Nickerson is being held on a criminal contempt charge and has a $1 million bond.
In other shooting incidents that were related:
Police were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning to the 1600 block of Garland Drive in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the groin area, JPD reported. He was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room for treatment. Several shell casings were located at the scene, police said.
A suspect pulled up to a residence in the 1400 block of Smoot Drive at about 8:49 p.m. Sunday and fired several shots into it. Police said there was damage to the siding and window sills to the residence and that three bullet holes were found.
Police were sent to the 500 block of North Caraway Road at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in response to gunshots being heard. Police found three shell casings outside of an apartment building in the area.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 9:13 a.m. Sunday that three males shot at her residence in the 4000 block of Griggs Avenue. Police found shell casings at the scene but no damage. This comes just days after a shooting was under investigation in the same area on Monday, police said in their report. The three suspects were listed as three males, 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Nov. 19 that five or six gunshot were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired several shots into her vehicle Nov. 19 in the 3200 block of Kingsbury Street. Police reported that the back window of her Chevrolet Malibu was shattered.
