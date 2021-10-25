JONESBORO — A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his ex-girlfriend vandalized his vehicle and trashed the inside of his home Saturday in the 2100 block of Bridger Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim said she keyed his vehicle, doing an estimated $1,200 in damage. She then broke picture frames and glass inside of the house.
In other JPD reports;
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his vehicle Saturday morning an stole a handgun. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of South Caraway Road.
Quney Walton, 36, of 2210 Sybel Cove, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of residential burglary and theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000. Stolen were a cell phone and air pods with a total value of $1,600.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a 34-year-old Jonesboro woman threatened to bomb her apartment Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of Rains Street. No arrest was made, according to the police report.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2017 GMC Acadia was stolen late Friday while she was at work in the 4400 block of Countrybrook Drive. Value of the vehicle is $31,000.
A Jonesboro man reported that a trailer loaded with tools was stolen Friday night from Jacuzzi, 2819 E. Highland Drive. The total value of the stolen items is $17,195.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man’s company vehicle was set on fire Saturday evening in the 3660 block of East Parker Road. The 2012 Jeep Compass’ estimated value is $23,000. Items in the vehicle were valued at a total of $310.
Two 24-year-old women reported that a man assaulted them and threatened to shoot them Sunday evening in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive. The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery, according to the police report.
