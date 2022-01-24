JONESBORO — The man killed during a raid in Jonesboro on Jan. 12 has been identified as Michael Neuman, 31, of Brookland, FBI spokesman Connor Hagan confirmed Monday.
The New York Times reported Saturday that the deployment to the Texas synagogue was one of several for members of the Hostage Rescue Team last week, including another high-risk operation in which Neuman was killed in the 1000 block of Falls Street in Jonesboro.
According to published reports, FBI agents also searched a residence in Brookland on that date.
According to the FBI, “During the course of a court-authorized law enforcement operation on (Jan. 12), FBI agents were involved in an agent-involved shooting. At this point in time, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased. The scene is currently being processed by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team who will be on-site for several hours. There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area.
“An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) will handle the agent-involved shooting investigation. The SIRT will conduct a thorough, factual and objective investigation of the events. In the interest of protecting the investigation’s integrity, we cannot comment any further.”
