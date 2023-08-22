JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Sunday morning that a male stole items from him after displaying a firearm in the 500 block of Belt Street.
The suspect stole a gold chain worth $3,000, a gold bracelet valued at $3,000 and $400 in cash.
In a separate case, a 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday night that a man fired shots at a residence in the 1500 block of Galaxy Street.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested on suspicion of felony tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm within city limits, carrying a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief.
A 9 mm Tauru handgun was seized, along with two rounds in the gun, and three spent shell casings were found. A bullet hole was found in the side wall of the residence.
In three separate incidents on Friday and Saturday, three vehicles were reported stolen.
On Friday night, a 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her 2013 Kia Optima was stolen. It’s valued at $15,000.
At 2 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man reported his 2016 Dodge Charger was stolen from 225 E. Washington Ave. The vehicle is valued at $38,000.
At 8:42 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was stolen from a parking lot at the intersection of West Monroe Avenue and South Main Street.
The 1997 Mazda was later recovered at the intersection of Miller and Belt streets.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police released the name of the man who was pushed from a second-floor balcony Friday night at the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive. John Ed Griffin, 42, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with an unknown internal injury.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday afternoon that two suspects were taking money, supposedly to pay rent and a deposit, but were keeping the money. The location of the incident is listed in the 400 block of Southwest Drive. The amount of money taken is $11,400.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his vehicle Saturday afternoon and stole a firearm in the 2500 block of East Matthews Avenue. The .357-caliber Taurus revolver is valued at $350.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 500 block of West Elm Street and stole her wallet.
A 30-year-old woman reported Sunday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 600 block of Scott Street and stole her wallet. The wallet contained a credit card and a driver’s license.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone stole his wallet in the 5700 block of Krueger Drive and used his debit card. A $350 purchase was made using the card.
