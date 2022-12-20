JONESBORO — A 28-year-old Jonesboro man was shot through the arm Saturday afternoon with the bullet also striking his chest during an incident in the 1600 block of Dupwe Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The man said his 21-year-old brother is the person who fired the shot.
According to the report, Dequan Smith, of the 1600 block of Dupwe Drive, told officers he didn’t want to press charges “because that was his blood.”
According to a witness, she said the brothers worked together at the Five Guys restaurant where they had an argument and when they got home the argument continued. She said she heard a commotion and went to look and that is when the suspect pulled a gun and shot his brother.
Police arrived and applied a tourniquet and applied a chest seal to each wound. The victim was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
Detective Chad Hogard wrote in the report that he prepared an affidavit for a bench warrant for the suspect’s arrest, which was signed by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
The suspect is being sought on suspicion of first-degree battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100 E. Highland Drive, told police Saturday afternoon that someone cashed a forged check on the business’ account. The check was for $32,000.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was entered in the 2800 block of Day Drive on Friday afternoon and a firearm was stolen. The 9 mm Sig Sauer is valued at $630.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her residence was broken into Sunday night in the 1100 block of Links Circle and items were stolen. Taken were $5,000 in cash, an Xbox valued at $500, a laptop valued at $100 and a fishing tackle box valued at $50.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone broke into her store in the 1400 block of South Caraway Road and took items. Stolen were an Apple watch valued at $6,290 and an iPhone valued at $6,250.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 200 block of Campus Street and stole property. Taken were a 9 mm handgun valued at $300 and one pair of Airpods valued at $180.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone stole her purse in the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue. The purse contained a 9 mm handgun valued at $200. The purse, along with two phones, and debit cards were taken with a total value of $1,500.
A 27-year-old Bono woman told police Saturday morning that someone entered her vehicle and stole items in the 2200 block of Woodsprings Road. Taken were $1,300 in cash and a debit card used to withdraw $1,744.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 900 block of Sandino Drive and stole items. Taken were a $250 Amazon gift card and a $100 digital camera.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon someone took her debit card number in the 600 block of West Matthews Avenue and used it to make fraudulent purchases totaling $1,490.
Air-Title Inc., 3108 Parker Annex Road, told police Friday afternoon that someone cashed a forged check for $2,115.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday night that her vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Nisbett Street. The 1996 Chevrolet Corvette is valued at $12,000.
