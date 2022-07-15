JONESBORO — A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday night that he was assaulted in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim, who lives in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, said a male struck him several times in the head with a handgun.
Police said the victim’s head was swollen on the left side above the eye, and he possibly had a broken nose. He also had a deep laceration that possibly needed stitches.
No arrest has been made.
In other JPD reports:
Caraway Citgo, 807 S. Caraway Road, reported Thursday afternoon that it cashed a $2,000 check for an account that had insufficient funds.
BBW Properties reported Thursday afternoon that one of its properties in the 900 block of East Craighead Forest Road was broken into and items were stolen. Taken were tools, household and home décor items with a total value of $1,500.
