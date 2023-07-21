JONESBORO — A 54-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Thursday morning that two suspects kicked in the door of his residence in the 300 block of West Roseclair Street and pointed handguns at him and a 36-year-old woman who was there.
If caught, the suspects could be charged with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault.
Nothing was taken, according to the police report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Thursday that someone entered her apartment in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive and stole her television. The value of the item is listed at $600.
A 27-year-old man reported Wednesday night that two suspects broke into an apartment in the 300 block of Calion Street and hit someone with a hammer before stealing items. Taken were three cell phones with a total value of $1,000.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 800 block of Mays Road and stole cash. Taken from the vehicle’s console was $600 in cash.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered her apartment in the 1300 block of South Madison Street and stole items. Taken were a television valued at $500 and a PlayStation 5 valued at $400.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday evening that someone entered his apartment in the 1200 block of Links Circle and stole a PlayStation 5 valued at $500.
A 44-year-old Walnut Ridge woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said she tried to cash a fraudulent cashier’s check in the 300 block of West Monroe Avenue. Fred Kay Hancock, of the 500 block of Arkansas 91, is being held on suspicion of second-degree forgery for attempting to cash the $3,250 check.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon than someone broke into her residence in the 1500 block of Garland Drive and stole a $500 swimming pool and four chairs and a dining table worth $100. Damage to a window is listed at $150.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Thursday morning the theft of his laptop computer on June 23 from his residence in the 2200 block of Conrad Drive. The computer is valued at $2,000.
