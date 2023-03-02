JONESBORO — A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman – or her children – have been the target of three separate shootings since Feb. 20, according to Jonesboro police.
At 8:56 p.m. Tuesday the woman reported to police that two juveniles had shot at her vehicle at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Manila Street.
Police arrested two 15-year-old boys in connection with the shooting. Two shell casings and a 9 mm Taurus handgun were seized at the scene.
A 17-year-old girl was in the vehicle with the 37-year-old woman, police said.
The two juveniles are being held on suspicion of committing a terroristic act and possession of a handgun by a minor.
The woman lives in the 2400 block of High Street.
At 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, the same woman reported that a 15-year-old boy shot at her vehicle at the intersection of Manila Street and Willow Road. Seven shell casings were found at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy was a passenger in the woman’s vehicle.
At 1:14 a.m. Feb. 20, the 37-year-old woman reported suspects shot multiple rounds into her residence in the 2400 block of High Street. There were three juveniles inside the residence as well as a 35-year-old female.
Multiple shell casings from different manufacturers were found at the crime scene.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Wednesday that detectives believe the three shootings are related and are interviewing the two juvenile suspects who could face multiple felony charges if probable cause is found to charge them.
They are being held in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting probable cause hearings, Smith said.
