JONESBORO — The victim in the Monday night slaying at the Citgo service station at South Caraway and Parker Road was out on bail on charges, including first-degree murder, according to court documents.
Osceola native Roderick Hale Jr., 18, of Osceola, was accused in the Aug. 10, 2020, shooting death of Demetrius Crawley Jr. in the 500 block of South Main Street in Osceola, according to a Mississippi County probable cause affidavit. The document said Hale was one of four people in a car, and they were waiting for Crawley to leave his residence.
Crawley was shot at by Dennis Davis Jr. and Hale, the affidavit said.
In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Hale also faced the following felony counts: Breaking or entering, theft of property and two counts of engaging in contact with a criminal gang.
Hale was out on a $150,000 cash bond. His bond was later raised to $500,000.
On June 15, Hale’s trial was scheduled for Aug. 27 for a plea and motion day and Sept. 7-10 for a jury trial at the Osceola District of Mississippi County Circuit Court, documents show.
Laroy Starks, 19, of 339 Drake St. in Jonesboro, has been charged in Hale’s death. He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $10 million bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when police at the scene of Monday night’s shooting, “Officers located a deceased male near the front of the business. “Surveillance footage from the station was reviewed and the victim can be seen arriving there. He then exits his vehicle and enters the store. A short time after a black male, later identified as Starks, arrives at the station in a passenger car,” the affidavit said. “As he begins to enter (the store), he and the victim are seen bumping into one another. Starks then pulls out a handgun and shoots the victim, killing him. Starks is then seen bending down and taking a handgun, which fell from the pocket of the victim. Starks can then be seen shooting at a passenger of the victim’s vehicle before running off-camera on foot.”
On March 3, 2020, Jonesboro police arrested Starks at 206 Sharp St. after being called about a man with a gun. Witnesses said Starks pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim. Officers discovered the pistol in Starks’ vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The gun was loaded and had a spent shell casing, police said.
Starks was given a $25,000 bond on the aggravating assault charge.
He was arrested in September 2020 on misdemeanor and felony failure to appear charges.
Starks entered a guilty plea on Feb. 1 in Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated assault and received 72 months of probation from Judge Cindy Thyer.
On Wednesday, 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor Keith Chrestman sought to have Starks’ probation revoked in a court filing.
