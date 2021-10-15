TRUMANN — Trumann police have identified the three people shot in an early morning incident on Thursday.
Johnny “Bo” Barnes, Kerry Despain and Dafney Whitman, all of Trumann, were injured in the shooting. Barnes and Despain were in surgery recovery in Intensive Critical Care, and Whitman was treated and released. The investigation continues into what occurred. Updates will be forthcoming as more information is received, according to Police Chief Jonathan Redman.
The shootings occurred at 4:44 a.m. Police received a call of a man lying in the road near Arkansas 463 and Main Street, according to a press release.
Officers found two males and one female suffering from gunshot wounds.
An investigation determined that the shootings resulted in a disturbance at an apartment on Cross Street, Redman said.
Currently, there are no suspects in the shooting, he said, and an investigation is continuing by the Trumann police’s Criminal Investigation Division, Redman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.