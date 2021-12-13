JONESBORO — A 20-, 19- and 18-year-old men told Jonesboro police that a 16-year-old boy fired gunshots at them and their vehicle late Saturday night.
The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Access Road.
No arrest had been made as of Monday.
In other police reports:
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was stolen with her 5-year-old son inside on Sunday evening in the 700 block of Olive Street. The vehicle is a white 2009 Toyota Camry. The suspect, the biological father Oscar Corrales, who doesn’t have custodial rights, was arrested Monday in Valdosta, Ga. Georgia authorities were caring for the child until the mother can pick him up, police said.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported that three males robbed him at gunpoint Sunday night in the 900 block of West Matthews Avenue. Stolen was an iPhone valued at $800.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone fire gunshots at her vehicle and in the front door of her residence at about 5 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of State Street.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that two suspects came into her residence with a firearm to burglarize it early Saturday in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons Drive. Stolen was $130 in cash.
A 41-year-old Bono man reported Saturday evening that his gas-powered golf cart was stolen from his yard between Thursday and Saturday in the 100 block of Craighead Road 380, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.