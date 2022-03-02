JONESBORO — A vigil is scheduled for Jayden Prunty, who died Feb. 9 in an officer-involved shooting with Jonesboro police.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of Spruce and Church streets in Jonesboro.
It is being sponsored by the Burch, Porter and Johnson Law Firm of Memphis, which is representing the Prunty family.
The Craighead County chapter of the NAACP is seeking an investigation into the shooting by a police officer that ended with the death of the 22-year-old Black man.
Patrolman Corey Obregon shot and killed Prunty after Prunty first shot and wounded Obregon, according to Jonesboro police.
The NAACP released a statement last week saying, “The Craighead County NAACP is deeply saddened by the recent death of 22-year-old Jayden Prunty, who was shot and killed by a City of Jonesboro police officer. Our condolences go out to Jayden’s parents and the entire Prunty Family. Although the police department has released edited body cam footage of the shooting, we call for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation of the circumstances that led to the death of this young Black man. The Jonesboro community and Jayden’s grieving loved ones deserve no less.”
The officer encountered Prunty in the vicinity of the Spruce and Warren streets intersection at about 10:30 p.m. A struggle between the officer and Prunty occurred leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two, the Arkansas State Police said.
Prunty was shot once in the head.
Police said Prunty, of the 100 block of East Woodrow Street, died at St. Bernards Medical Center after being transported there.
