230314-JS-parks-law-photo

Christina Parks, widow of Vincent Parks, speaks to reporters on Monday after Gov. Sarah Sanders signed HB 1458 into law establishing “The Vincent Parks Law.” Among those in attendance were (from left): Jim Jackson, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and state Sen. Dan Sullivan.

 Submitted photo

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Sarah Sanders made “The Vincent Parks Law” official on Monday when she signed House Bill 1458 into law at the state Capitol.

A Jonesboro police recruit, Parks died July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.