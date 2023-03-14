LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Sarah Sanders made “The Vincent Parks Law” official on Monday when she signed House Bill 1458 into law at the state Capitol.
A Jonesboro police recruit, Parks died July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
His wife, Christina, was among those in attendance for the signing, along with Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and state Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, and state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, who helped shepherd the bill through the state House and Senate.
Cavenaugh told The Sun on Wednesday the governor signed the bill on March 6, along with dozens of other new laws, but a special ceremony was planned, as well.
Jim Jackson with the Jackson Law Firm in North Little Rock, who represents the Parks Family on a claim filed with the Arkansas Claims Commission, expressed his appreciation to the legislators, especially Cavenaugh, following the signing.
“Rep. Cavenaugh did a great job on this,” he said. “She really put in the hard work.”
Cavenaugh spoke on behalf of the bill on the House floor, and Sullivan brought the bill to the Senate.
The bill passed easily in both chambers. The Senate vote on March 2 was 34-0 with one member being on excused absence. The House passed it 96-0 on Feb. 27 with four members not voting.
Jackson said Sanders told those gathered on Monday that she was proud to be able to sign the bill into law.
