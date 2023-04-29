JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and one misdemeanor Friday after a violent altercation on Thursday.

Michael Varnell Lambert, 39, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree domestic battery and third-degree assault on a family or household member.