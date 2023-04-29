JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and one misdemeanor Friday after a violent altercation on Thursday.
Michael Varnell Lambert, 39, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree domestic battery and third-degree assault on a family or household member.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to a residence on Daybreak Drive about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived a male and female victim met with the officers.
The male victim said he went into the room Lambert and the female victim, his girlfriend, were in because he heard a scream.
“When he entered the room he saw the two in the bed and said that Mr. Lambert was on top of the victim and he believed him to be choking her,” the affidavit said. “The male victim was able to get Mr. Lambert off of the female victim but in doing so Mr. Lambert was able to get behind him and get him in a choke hold.”
Lambert’s father entered the residence and was able to get Lambert off of the male victim. Lambert told the male victim that he was going to kill him by shooting him, according to the affidavit.
Boling set Lambert’s bond at $100,000, issued a no-contact order between Lambert and the victims and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor if released on bail.
Lambert’s next court date is June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Timothy Owens, 61, of Jonesboro, with committing a fraudulent insurance act; released on his own recognizance.
Barinda Mitchell, 34, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, violating a no-contact order and probation violation; $30,000 bond and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released on bail.
Jessica McBride, 35, of Cash, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Shawna Loftin, 45, of Cash, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Kara Maxwell, 38, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Misti Dawn Thomas, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $2,500 bond.
Robert Freeman, 34, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Marcus Stephens, 32, of Bono, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Jimmy Simmons, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Brian Joseph Thomas, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a district court charge of probation violation; $15,000 bond for the first two charges and a $2,500 cash-only bond for the final charge.
Nathaniel Watson Jr., 32, of Jonesboro, with felony third-degree domestic battery; $10,000 cash-only bond, a no-contact order issued and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released on bail.
