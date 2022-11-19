JONESBORO — Assistant Professor of History at Arkansas State University Andrea Davis and a team of historians, cultural studies scholars, and digital humanities specialists launched the “Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War” on Sept. 15, 2022.

Supported by the Canadian Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Spain’s Ministry of Culture and Sport, the project communicates the war’s history to public audiences through contextualized objects, such as photographs, archaeological remains, and technological artifacts.