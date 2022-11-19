JONESBORO — Assistant Professor of History at Arkansas State University Andrea Davis and a team of historians, cultural studies scholars, and digital humanities specialists launched the “Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War” on Sept. 15, 2022.
Supported by the Canadian Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Spain’s Ministry of Culture and Sport, the project communicates the war’s history to public audiences through contextualized objects, such as photographs, archaeological remains, and technological artifacts.
“The Spanish Civil War provides critical lessons,” Davis said, noting that some of the themes are just as important today, such as the rise of fascism and the brutality of war.
According to the Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War website, it is the first museum dedicated to the conflict in Spain, which generated unprecedented global engagement, and remains the subject of both interest and controversy.
The museum currently features five galleries: Outbreak of the War and Course of the Conflict, International Context, The Home Fronts, Daily Life at the Front, and Historical Memory. More galleries will be added over time as scholars, heritage institutions, and members of the public contribute to the project.
“We are currently developing ways to involve the public as co-creators of the museum,” Davis said, noting that the public will play an important role from submitting photos and memorabilia to sharing stories.
The Spanish Civil War began on July 18, 1936 when General Francisco Franco and other Spanish officers from the colonial Army of Africa staged a failed right-wing military coup against the democratically elected Popular Front government. In response to the attempted coup, loyalist forces and popular militias rose up to defend the besieged republic. In turn, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy came to the aid of the officers leading the coup, airlifting the Army of Africa from the Spanish protectorate in Morocco to mainland Spain to fight for Franco.
During the war, Franco’s Nationalist forces pursued a campaign of systematic extermination, aerial bombing civilian populations and summarily executing teachers, intellectuals, and political opponents. By the end of the war, approximately 500,000 Spaniards had died as a result of the conflict and another 500,000 had fled into exile. Pointing to Spain’s 2022 Democratic Memory Law, Davis explains that “Spain continues to grapple with the consequences of the war and subsequent dictatorship, which lasted from the war’s end in 1939 to the death of Franco in 1975.”
Davis, who earned her Ph.D. in Modern European History from the University of California, San Diego, joined the project five years ago, after the project co-founders, Antonio Cazorla Sánchez, a Professor of History at Trent University in Canada, and Adrian Shubert, a now Emeritus Professor of History at York University in Canada, saw her present on her digital humanities project, “Memory and History.”
“Memory and History,” which is being developed by a team of more than 20 scholars and students across North America and Europe, pairs 300 hours of enhanced audiovisual testimonies of victims, militants, and witnesses from the “Spanish Civil War Memory Project” (https://library.ucsd.edu/dc/collection/bb8602294g) with interactive scholarship to explore how individuals resist repressive regimes and construct meaning through personal memories that engage the narratives of their times. When completed, the project will allow users to search for testimonies by themes, places, organizations, events, and more, selecting different ways to investigate the communities represented in the collection.
“As scholars we have the chance to share research and engage students in new and innovative ways,” Davis said as she discussed a new class that she and her colleague, Chair of World Languages and Cultures and Associate Professor of Spanish at Arkansas State University Vicent Moreno will be teaching this Spring. The signature course, “Spanish Civil War: Testimony, History and Culture,” will use materials from the “Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War” and “Memory and History.”
In addition to her own work, Davis has helped to support and promote digital research and teaching at Arkansas State University through AStateDH.
To see some of the scholarly, creative and pedagogical initiatives undertaken by affiliated faculty and students, visit their website at https://astatedh.com/.
For more information about the Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War visit their website, at https://vscw.ca/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.