JONESBORO — Craighead County entered the Memorial Day weekend with 15 new coronavirus infections and a rising number of active cases, according to data released Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Health officials reported 391 new cases statewide on Friday and active cases rose by 226 to 3,755. Ten deaths raised the cumulative death toll to 11,471. The state had a high Wednesday of 556 new cases.
Shane Speights, dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, said cases are rising, both locally and statewide.
“The state of Arkansas is currently averaging 350-450 cases a day which is 3-4 times higher than we were seeing in mid-April,” Speights told The Sun Friday. “We can expect cases to continue to rise over the coming weeks, but the release of school will help blunt a higher peak. “We don’t expect this current bump in cases to be anything like the other COVID waves we have seen in the past, but still, there will be some hospitalizations and deaths just due to the nature of the virus.”
Speights encouraged residents to stay up to date on their vaccinations.
COVID-related hospitalizations had dropped to as low as two at the beginning of the week, but on Friday, seven were listed. Statewide COVID hospitalizations totaled 70 on Friday, the health department reported.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 15 new cases, 165 active cases.
Greene – 8 new cases, 62 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 31 active cases.
Poinsett –5 new cases, 43 active cases.
Mississippi –5 new cases, 43 active cases.
Jackson – 0 new cases, 7 active cases.
Randolph – 0 new cases, 10 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 22 active case.
Clay – 4 new cases, 19 active cases.
