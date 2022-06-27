JONESBORO — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added more Northeast Arkansas counties to its list of medium community level coronavirus areas.
Clay, Greene and Lawrence counties joined Craighead and Jackson counties on that list because of such factors as rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
Overall, 18 of the state’s 75 counties are listed as medium community level, while three other counties, Ashley, Baxter and Chicot were listed as high level.
A Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that 5,967 new cases were reported between June 20 and Sunday, an increase of 17.4 percent compared to the previous seven-day period. New cases in Greene County rose by 19.3 percent, while Craighead County added 12.2 percent more cases in the previous seven days. The 34 new cases in Clay County represented a 166 percent jump from 13.
Poinsett and Randolph counties had small declines in new cases.
Statewide, Pulaski County had 850 new cases in the previous seven days, followed by Washington with 414, Benton with 339, Faulkner with 270 and Craighead with 257.
The number of active cases continued to rise, as well, with 10,141 statewide as of Sunday.
The health department reported 28 COVID-related deaths in the past week, including one each in Lawrence and Randolph counties. The state’s pandemic death toll stood at 11,568.
Statewide COVID hospitalizations climbed from 181 to 188 in the past week, but declined from 33 to 27 in NEA.
Monday’s report from the health department showed 393 new cases statewide, including 31 in Craighead County.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, June 20 through Sunday
Craighead – 257 new cases, (increase of 280 from last week); 495 active cases (increase of 33); 335 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 99 new cases (increase of 16); 173 active (increase of 4); 175 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 45 new cases (increase of 8); 77 active cases (increase of 31); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 41 new cases (increase of 12) 74 active (increase of 24); 82 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 41 new cases (decrease of 4); 87 active (increase of 7); 128 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 62 new cases (increase of 10); 124 active cases (increase of 10); 213 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 27 new cases (decrease of 3); 54 active cases (increase of 14); 90 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 33 new case (decrease of 3); 66 active cases (increase of 18; 87 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 34 new cases (decrease of 21); 50 active cases (increase of 12); 94 deaths (unchanged).
