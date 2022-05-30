JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections grew by 25.7 percent across the state in the past week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. The state had a 36 percent jump the previous week.
However, during that seven-day period from May 23 through May 29, Craighead County recorded 100 new cases, compared to 89 the previous week, a 12.4 percent jump. At the same time, Greene County recorded 51 new cases, compared to 21 the previous week.
The number of active cases statewide grew by 28.6 percent in the past seven days, reaching 4,074 on Sunday.
Dr. Shane Speights, dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, has watched local cases closely since the pandemic reached Arksnsas in March 2020, and even before. He also serves as a volunteer medical director for the City of Jonesboro. He said a lot of experts are watching for the next variant and trying to anticipate what will happen this coming fall and winter.
“That’s really the next time we can expect to see a significant wave of infections,” Speights told The Sun Friday. “On the bright side, as the virus has mutated it does not seem to be more virulent, meaning that it does not cause a severe infection in most people.”
As of Sunday, 67 patients across the state were hospitalized with COVID-related illness. Hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas hospitals had dropped to as low as two last week, but by Sunday had climbed back up to eight.
Speights said those people 65 and older and those who are still unvaccinated remain the most at risk today.
“Patients that have been infected before, and have been vaccinated, have the best immunity, but this virus changes so quickly that even those protections are not a guarantee,” Speights said. “I still encourage everyone to be vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, I also encourage the booster vaccine, and for those that are eligible I encourage the second booster.”
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, May 23 through Sunday:
Craighead – 100 new cases, (increase of 19 from last week); 193 active cases (increase of 40); 333 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 51 new cases (increase of 30); 73 active (increase of 34); 172 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 9 new cases (increase of 7); 8 active cases (increase of 4); 64 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 17 new cases (increase of 2); 37 active (increase of 10); 81 deaths (increase of 3).
Poinsett – 35 new cases (increase of 17); 50 active (increase of 23); 127 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 33 new cases (increase of 19); 46 active cases (increase of 13); 211 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 13 new cases (increase of 9); 14 active cases (decrease of 6); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 13 new case (same as last week); 22 active cases (increase of 6); 84 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 11 new cases (increase of 3); 19 active cases (increase of 3); 94 deaths (increase of 1).
