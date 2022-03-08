JONESBORO — The death toll continues to rise, but new cases of coronavirus continue to decline.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 36 deaths Tuesday, along with 394 new COVID-19 cases, including 27 in Craighead and 22 in Greene counties. Pulaski County led the state with 43.
Cross and Lawrence counties added one death each to Tuesdays report.
The number of active cases statewide dropped to 2,706 and to 92 in Craighead County.
Only 33 COVID patients were hospitalized in Northeast Arkansas facilities, down four from Monday. Of those, four remained on ventilators. Hospitalizations statewide dropped by seven to 323.
Tuesday Arkansas had 481 new coronavirus cases. Craighead County accounted for 12.2 percent of that total with 60, one more than Pulaski County.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 27 new cases; 92 active cases.
Greene – 22 new cases; 35 active.
Lawrence – 13 new cases; 13 active.
Poinsett – 4 new cases; 29 active.
Jackson – 3 new cases; 22 active.
Mississippi – 15 new cases; 21 active.
Randolph – 2 new cases; 10 active.
Cross – 2 new cases; 10 active.
Clay – 1 new cases; 9 active.
