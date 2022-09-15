JONESBORO — New COVID-19 cases increased to 1,014 Wednesday, but the case count in Craighead County declined, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
Pulaski County reported 125 new cases, followed by Washington County with 68, Faulkner with 60, Garland with 43 and Craighead with 40.
Active cases declined by 56 to 9,592 statewide. Active cases in Craighed County dropped by 24 to 637. Active cases also declined slightly in Clay, Greene, Jackson and Poinsett counties.
The state disclosed six deaths, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
COVID-related hospitalizations continued to rise statewide, increasing by 12 Wednesday to 276. Of those, 16 were on ventilators, a reduction of two since Tuesday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 43, a reduction of one, with none on ventilators.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 40 new cases, 637 active cases.
Greene – 17 new cases, 181 active cases.
Lawrence – 6 new cases, 81 active cases.
Poinsett – 9 new cases, 111 active cases.
Mississippi – 25 new cases, 202 active cases.
Jackson – 7 new cases, 97 active cases.
Randolph – 18 new cases, 105 active cases.
Cross – 12 new cases, 42 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 41 active cases.
