JONESBORO — After having the third-highest number of new virus cases in Arkansas Tuesday, Craighead County fell down the pecking order to seventh on Wednesday. And active cases of COVID-19 declined Wednesday in seven Northeast Arkansas counties, even as numbers rose by 261 statewide to 15,775, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Craighead County reported 76 new cases on Tuesday, when the statewide total was 1,485. On Wednesday, the statewide total rose to 1,791, while Craighead reported 63.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose to 421 Wednesday, a two-day increase of eight statewide. Of those, 62 were hospitalized Wednesday in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, a two-day increase of six.
The health department reported 11 deaths Wednesday, on top of five reported on Tuesday, raising the cumulative total since 2020 to 11,689. None of the recent deaths were in NEA.
Active cases continued to climb slightly in Clay and Greene counties, but dropped in Craighead, Cross, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph.
Tuesday and Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 76 and 63 new cases, 846 active cases.
Greene – 41 and 31 new cases, 293 active cases.
Lawrence –10 and 6 new cases, 103 active cases.
Poinsett – 21 and 6 new cases, 132 active cases.
Mississippi – 24 and 16 new cases, 213 active cases.
Jackson –1 and 5 new cases, 79 active cases.
Randolph – 7 and 13 new cases, 101 active cases.
Cross – 15 and 4 new cases, 89 active cases.
Clay – 0 and 7 new cases, 74 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.