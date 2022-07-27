JONESBORO — After having the third-highest number of new virus cases in Arkansas Tuesday, Craighead County fell down the pecking order to seventh on Wednesday. And active cases of COVID-19 declined Wednesday in seven Northeast Arkansas counties, even as numbers rose by 261 statewide to 15,775, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Craighead County reported 76 new cases on Tuesday, when the statewide total was 1,485. On Wednesday, the statewide total rose to 1,791, while Craighead reported 63.

inman@jonesborosun.com