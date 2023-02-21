JONESBORO — Most Northeast Arkansas counties continued to see a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, but new cases in Poinsett County more than doubled from the previous week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department found.
Poinsett County recorded 41 new cases from Feb. 13 to Sunday, up from 19 the previous seven-day period.
Of the 2,442 new cases statewide, Craighead County ranked third with 129 new cases. Pulaski County had 328, followed by 189 in Washington County. Benton County reported 123.
The statewide COVID-related death toll rose by 27, down from 34 the previous week – including one each in Cross, Greene and Mississippi counties.
The health department attributes the deaths of 12,952 to the disease since early March 2020.
COVID-related hospitalizations totaled 180 on Sunday, down from 183. In Northeast Arkansas, 37 were reported hospitalized, unchanged from the previous week.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 13 through Sunday:
Craighead – 129 new cases (decrease of 15 from previous week); 256 active cases (decrease of 2); 385 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 34 new cases (decrease of 41); 134 active cases (decrease of 16); 198 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 16 new cases (decrease of 12); 39 active cases (decrease of 7); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 42 new cases (increase of 23); 59 active cases (increase of 17); 139 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 20 new cases (decrease of 1); 39 active cases (increase of 9); 75 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 22 new cases (decrease of 15); 58 active cases (decrease of 19); 235 deaths (increase of 1)
Randolph – 10 new cases (decrease of 19); 23 active cases (decrease of 9); 106 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 11 new cases (increase of 4); 18 active cases (increase of 4); 104 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 12 new cases (decrease of 9); 30 active cases (decrease of 7); 101 deaths (unchanged).
