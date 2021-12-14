JONESBORO — After a 154 percent spike the week before, new coronavirus cases declined last week in Craighead County, a Sun analysis of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
Most counties surrounding Jonesboro also had decreases in cases.
The 241 new cases between Dec. 6 and Sunday represent a 20.9 percent decline from the previous seven-day period. There also were no deaths attributed to the pandemic in Craighead County during the past week.
Only Clay and Randolph counties had increases of new cases the previous seven days. Both counties were down by seven each. Mississippi County recorded three deaths last week, while Greene County recorded two and Clay, Cross and Randolph counties had one death each.
Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
During his weekly news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared some comparisons on statistics regarding the virus.
On Dec. 14, 2020, new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,355 compared to 782 on Tuesday. Active cases were at 7,323 on Tuesday compared to 20,691 last year. Reported deaths on Dec. 14, 2020 were 45. That total was 15 on Tuesday, and there were 1,050 hospitalized due to the virus on Dec. 14, 2020, compared to 518 this Tuesday. There also were 180 patients on ventilators this time last year compared to 102 on the same date this year.
Craighead County had 104 new cases on Dec. 14, 2020. The county averaged 34.4 new cases last week.
The state has had 28,946 people hospitalized because of the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020. There have been 539,483 total cases, and 8,880 deaths. Hutchinson said 85 percent of current COVID-19 cases were among people who have not been vaccinated.
The governor said 52 percent of Arkansans age 5 and above have been fully vaccinated.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 6 through Sunday:
Craighead – 241 new cases (decrease of 64 from last week); 436 active cases (increase of 36); 251 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 103 new cases (decrease of 31); 162 active (increase of 18); 129 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 26 new cases (decrease of 1); 43 active (increase of 5); 62 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 57 new cases (decrease of 30); 121 active (increase of 2); 102 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 87 new cases (decrease of 38); 167 active cases (increase of 6); 153 deaths (increase of 3).
Jackson – 44 new cases (decrease of 2); 70 active cases (decrease of 14); 47 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 56 new cases (increase of 7), 88 active cases (increase of 19); 65 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 18 new cases (decrease of 3), 30 active cases (increase of 3); 69 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 35 new cases (increase of 7); 54 active cases (increase of 12); 77 deaths (increase of 1).
